NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to establish a Skill Development Centre in Shalimar Bagh to provide employment-oriented training for young people and women. The project aims to connect trainees with jobs, self-employment and entrepreneurship through courses designed around technology and industry requirements.

The centre will be built by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation on approximately eight acres near DESU Colony. It will include smart classrooms, 14 specialised laboratories, a library, a learning resource centre and a 250-seat auditorium. Facilities for conferences and placements are also planned, along with digital technology, fashion and textile, tailoring, beauty and wellness, bakery, food processing and healthcare labs.

Class 12 graduates will be offered technical courses modelled on Industrial Training Institutes. Women will have access to short-term programmes in tailoring, embroidery, fashion design, beauty services, hair styling, bakery, food processing and handicrafts. The centre is also expected to offer flexible schedules, weekend batches and online and offline classes to accommodate women with household responsibilities.

A horticulture training field spread across about two acres will provide practical instruction in plant care, plant health and landscaping. Plans also include hostels, sports facilities, two crèches with a capacity of 25 children each, and a medical sick-bay.

The centre’s academic and technical operations will be managed through Dr B R Ambedkar University’s Skill Development Centre. Courses will follow National Skills Qualifications Framework standards and focus on digital services, artificial intelligence, IT support, retail and hospitality.

After training, participants will receive guidance for suitable jobs, apprenticeships or starting businesses. A proposed women’s entrepreneurship and incubation facility will offer mentorship, market connections and information on financial assistance. Government certificates are also planned to support trainees seeking employment.