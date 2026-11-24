NEW DELHI: Bisleri International on Tuesday welcomed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) clarification that the sale prohibition on its packaged drinking water applies only to a single batch manufactured at its Goa plant on September 27, 2025.

The batch, identified as GO 270, was the subject of a sample collected from the company’s facility in Verna, South Goa. Bisleri said the regulator clarified on November 23 that bromates were found below the permissible limit during the re-testing of the sample. The company added that no stocks from the particular batch were currently available in the market.

Bisleri stated that it produces more than 50,000 batches annually and that all its 143 plants remain operational and comply with FSSAI regulations. It also said the Goa facility had not received any direction to suspend operations and that samples from subsequent production met the prescribed standards.

Explaining the testing process, the company said six samples from the same water source were initially collected, and all cleared the prescribed parameters. However, during subsequent testing, one sample from batch GO 270 reported polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) at 0.144 micrograms per litre, while another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters. Bisleri said it had raised concerns over the discrepancies and requested a re-test in February 2026.

The FSSAI clarified that only one sample from one batch was found non-compliant and issued a sale prohibition order under Section 36(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The regulator also directed the company to conduct a root cause analysis.