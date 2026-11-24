MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to establish new Additional Tehsildar offices at nine locations across the state to improve rural administration and speed up public services. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule took the decision, and the Revenue Department has issued a Government Resolution formalising the move.

According to the department, the offices will be established in six districts across the Nagpur and Nashik divisions. The locations include Chincholi-Khaparkheda, Ghot, Sinnar, Shirpur city, Shahada, Jalgaon city, Chalisgaon and Pahur.

The new offices are intended to strengthen rural administrative facilities and make revenue-related services more accessible. The move is expected to support faster handling of local administrative work. The offices are expected to bring revenue administration closer to residents and reduce travel for routine official work in villages.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Nandan Nilekani, chairman of a high-powered task force formed to strengthen security, introduce reforms and improve transparency in examinations. Former ISRO chairman S Somanath and senior officials also attended, according to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office.

The task force was constituted in July following concerns and protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and paper leaks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said it would recommend measures to make examinations more reliable and transparent, with greater use of technology.