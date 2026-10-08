Uttarakhand electoral rolls see major deletions

DEHRADUN Uttarakhand’s electoral rolls recorded 17,05,130 deletions and 4,01,276 additions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted between January 6, 2025 and October 3, 2026, according to district-wise data released by the State Election Office. The total registered electorate declined from 84,29,459 to 71,58,949 during the revision period. Of the deleted names, 8,26,977 were categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD). The highest deletions were reported in the plain districts. Dehradun recorded 4,84,598 deletions, followed by Haridwar with 3,31,875 and Udham Singh Nagar with 3,03,620. Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam met representatives of all recognised national political parties and briefed them about a special campaign beginning Thursday. He appealed to political parties to actively cooperate in its implementation. The final electoral roll, published after completion of the SIR, lists 79,60,762 registered voters. The exercise used July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date and began in Uttarakhand on June 8. The draft roll published on July 14 had 71,33,785 voters. During the claims and objections period from July 14 to August 13, voters could raise objections or seek inclusion before applications were disposed of and the final roll was published. The final roll includes 37,37,701 male voters, 34,21,036 female voters and 212 third-gender voters. It has 72,656 voters aged 18-19 and 1,22,892 aged above 80. A total of 1,29,872 new voters were added, while 1,04,708 names were deleted under prescribed rules. Uttarakhand currently has 12,543 polling stations. Voters left out of the final roll can submit Form 6 online through the ECI Net app or offline through Booth Level Officers. The Election Commission directed that voters not included in the final roll can continue seeking inclusion through the prescribed process.