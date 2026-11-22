NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for the families of people killed and injured in a road accident in Gujarat’s Kutch district, where at least seven people died. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will provide Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 to every injured victim.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared Modi’s message on Sunday, in which he expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

The PMO confirmed the compensation amounts, stating that the assistance would be paid from the PMNRF.

In a separate incident, Modi also announced identical financial assistance following a road accident in Rajasthan’s Kota district, where nine people were killed and several others injured. A vehicle carrying 16 pilgrims collided with a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway. The group was returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji, and all occupants belonged to one family, Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi said.

Joshi said the administration was prioritising medical treatment for the injured, while post-mortem procedures were being conducted. President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed condolences over the Kota accident. Joshi described it as “a deeply tragic and painful accident” and said the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam overnight.