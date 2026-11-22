MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute died of a heart attack at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday. He was 72. The leader from Maharashtra’s Hingoli district was admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. He had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Wadkute began his political career with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999. He contested the 2004 Maharashtra Assembly election from Kalamnuri but lost. He was subsequently elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council under the NCP quota and took up several organisational and institutional responsibilities. He also served as chairman of the Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation during the Congress-NCP government.

In October 2019, Wadkute left the NCP and joined the BJP. In 2021, he was appointed the party’s Hingoli district president. He later served as the BJP’s election chief and was given responsibility for the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency before his nomination to the Upper House. He was also known for his work among the Dhangar community in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled his death, describing him as a simple and unassuming leader who worked for marginalised communities. He recalled Wadkute’s contributions to the Dhangar community and the cooperative sector. BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde also paid tribute, remembering his association with the people of Marathwada and his efforts to address the concerns of disadvantaged sections.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar also expressed grief over his death, describing him as a leader committed to public and social service. Wadkute’s political journey spanned roles in the NCP and BJP, the Maharashtra Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha.