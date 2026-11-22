CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has approached the Supreme Court seeking review of the interim arrangement permitting the Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24. The court had allowed the ritual under safeguards while the wider dispute remains pending.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi granted permission on Friday. It clarified that the arrangement was not an endorsement of the Madras High Court’s judgment or findings. The Supreme Court will independently examine the validity of the High Court’s January 6, 2026, judgment when the matter is heard in the second week of January 2027. All legal questions remain open.

The court directed that the ritual be conducted by a restricted team organised by the temple administration. The Madurai District Collector will decide the team’s size and composition in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The Collector will supervise the arrangements.

The dispute began in November 2025, when authorities refused permission to light the lamp at the hilltop site, citing its proximity to a dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. In December 2025, a Madras High Court single judge directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at Deepathoon, noting that the pillar was more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, requiring consultation with the ASI and police because of the site’s heritage status.

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the government was considering its legal options. “We are discussing with the legal experts on the next step,” he said. The review petition places the state’s challenge before the Supreme Court, while the November 24 ritual remains subject to safeguards.