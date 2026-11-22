BALAGHAT: More than 100 children and 12 adults were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after eating chowmein at a village fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Saturday evening. Officials said on Sunday that all those admitted were stable and receiving medical care. The incident took place at a fair in Hiri village, within the limits of Kirnapur police station.

Balaghat Collector Aditya Singh said several visitors complained of severe stomach pain shortly after consuming noodles at the fair. A total of 118 children were initially taken to the community health centre in Kirnapur for treatment. Of them, 45 were later shifted to the Balaghat district hospital for further medical attention, while the remaining 73 were discharged after receiving primary care.

In addition to the children, 12 adults were admitted to the district hospital. The collector visited the hospital to check on the patients and instructed doctors to ensure that everyone received proper treatment. The authorities said medical teams were monitoring the condition of those admitted.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shatrughan Singh Dahiya said all 45 children in the paediatric ward and the 12 adults in the medical ward were stable. “All patients are out of danger and receiving treatment under the supervision of doctors,” he said.