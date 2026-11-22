Amit Shah said improved facilities and local procurement by security forces have boosted livelihoods and reversed migration in 40 Arunachal Pradesh border villages.

ITANAGAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said population has increased and migration has stopped in 40 villages along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, citing improved employment, electricity, healthcare and water facilities. He made the remarks at a cooperative conference in the state on Sunday.

Shah said ties between border communities and security forces had strengthened after the Home Ministry directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Army to purchase local produce through village cooperatives instead of sourcing supplies from Tezpur or Guwahati. Women’s cooperatives supply dairy products, eggs, vegetables, millets and flour, supporting rural incomes and agriculture.

Shah said. He identified employment, education, healthcare and family prosperity as four priorities for Arunachal Pradesh. He urged cooperatives and women’s self-help groups to make the state self-reliant in essential food products.

Shah assured Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Deputy Chief Minister that the Centre would support the state’s development. He said Mobile Medical Units had been sent to villages in 11 border districts under the Vibrant Villages Programme. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach of describing border settlements as the country’s first villages, not its last.

Shah launched 199 development projects worth Rs 110.95 crore across 11 border districts and unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047. On Saturday, he chaired a review meeting on law and order, internal security, border management and development, including coordination among security agencies and infrastructure along Arunachal Pradesh’s 1,126-kilometre international border with China. The programme also focuses on improving basic facilities and supporting livelihoods in remote border villages.