LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 28 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in a major reshuffle, changing postings of police commissioners, Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs). The reshuffle includes IPS and State Police Service personnel.

Mohit Agarwal, a 1997-batch officer, has been appointed Police Commissioner of Prayagraj, moving from Varanasi. Piyush Mordia, the outgoing Prayagraj commissioner, becomes ADG (Establishment) in Lucknow. Ramit Sharma moves from ADG Bareilly Zone to ADG Lucknow Zone, while Praveen Kumar takes charge in Bareilly. Laxmi Singh moves from Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner to Ghaziabad, while J Ravinder Goud takes over in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Kiran S, IGP Lucknow Range, becomes Police Commissioner of Varanasi.

At the DIG level, Prabhakar Chaudhary moves from Aligarh Range to Lucknow Range. Abhishek Singh shifts from Saharanpur to Agra, Shailesh Kumar Pandey from Agra to Aligarh, and Ashish Tiwari from Technical Services to Saharanpur. Gaurav Grover, SSP Ayodhya, becomes SSP Moradabad, while Satpal moves from Moradabad to Ayodhya.

Suniti has been appointed SP, Police Headquarters, while Akash Tomar becomes SP of the Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad. Amit Kumar becomes SP, Economic Offences Wing, Lucknow. Dinesh Tripathi moves from Kanpur Nagar to become DCP Prayagraj, while Kuldeep Singh Gunawat takes charge as DCP Kanpur Nagar. Preeti Yadav becomes Commandant of the 15th Battalion PAC, Agra.

State Police Service officers have also received new assignments in training, prison administration, intelligence and the Provincial Armed Constabulary. The government revised three earlier orders: Punit Dwivedi will be Additional DCP Ghaziabad, Neetu Additional DCP Lucknow, while Amit Kumawat’s transfer to Ghaziabad has been cancelled.