WASHINGTON: The report cited people familiar with the matter and said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had not given approval. The weapons include PAC-3 and PAC-2 interceptors. Some are held in European stockpiles and are being paid for by Ukraine’s Western partners.

The pending allocation includes PAC-3 missiles scheduled for delivery between September and December. However, none of these shipments has received clearance, the newspaper reported. Around 20 older PAC-2 interceptors have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting approval.

Ukraine has appealed for more air defence missiles as Russia continues missile and drone attacks. Patriot systems use these interceptors to destroy incoming threats and protect locations.

The Financial Times also reported that a plan to allow Ukraine to manufacture its Patriot interceptors has been delayed at the Pentagon.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there had been no change in Washington’s policy on support for Ukraine but declined to comment on the transfers. An official said the department was continuing efforts to expand cooperation with European partners and Ukraine on the Patriot system.

Reuters said it could not verify the report, and the Pentagon did not respond to its request for comment.

Last month, the United States approved a sale of 500 PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine, worth about 2.1 billion US dollars.