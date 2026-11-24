MOSCOW: The Guardian identified more than 460,000 deaths linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine from the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 through September 2026. Its analysis drew on leaked records compiled by Rosstat, Russia’s state statistics agency, from civil registry offices across the country.

A separate Guardian report based on the records found that more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were recorded as having died by suicide. The newspaper found cases that did not appear in the suicide tally, including one in which officials had told a soldier’s family he had died by suicide.

Russia last reported an official military death toll in September 2022, when it said 5,937 servicemen had been killed. The leaked records cover a much longer period. The Guardian said the records also leave out some deaths that were never registered and soldiers who remain missing.

A separate analysis by Meduza and Mediazona estimated that more than 700,000 Russian troops had died by the end of September 2026.

Russia has offered cash bonuses to attract recruits, according to the reporting. It has also recruited among migrant workers in Russia and sought recruits abroad by offering citizenship or civilian jobs.