TORONTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada on December 11 and 12. The proposed trip would be Modi’s second visit to Toronto and comes as India and Canada work to rebuild ties after several years of diplomatic tensions.

Modi last visited Toronto in April 2015, when Stephen Harper was Canada’s prime minister. Modi returned to Canada in June 2025 to attend the G7 summit in Alberta.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited India in February 2026. According to the report, ministers from both countries had held more than a dozen visits and meetings since Carney took office in March 2025. The proposed December trip could build on those contacts and give both governments a chance to discuss trade, investment and other shared priorities.

Canada is home to more than 1.7 million people of Indian origin, according to the report. Community members hoped the visit would help restore trust and create opportunities for businesses, students and families in both countries, the report said.

Trade and investment

The proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aims to double trade between India and Canada by 2030, the report said. It identified energy, agriculture, education and technology as areas for closer cooperation. India could benefit from Canadian investment and resources, while Canada could gain greater access to India’s market as it seeks to diversify its trade.