DHAKA: Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can return only through extradition, in handcuffs and under strict surveillance. His remarks followed an announcement by Hasina’s spokesperson that she planned to return from India on December 16, the country’s Victory Day.

Speaking to reporters, Kobir said there was a difference between what Hasina wanted and what could happen. He rejected the idea that she could travel as an ordinary passenger and said the government would follow the extradition process.

Hasina’s spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said she wanted the Bangladesh government to arrange a flight from Delhi to Dhaka on national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines. He argued that the government should help her return because she had been flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024.

Hasina fled to India after a student-led uprising ended her 15‑year rule in August 2024. Bangladesh has since sought her extradition. New Delhi has said the request is being examined through channels.

In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia over crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protesters. She has denied the charges.

The tribunal’s chief prosecutor, Md Aminul Islam, criticised her request for a government-arranged aircraft.

Kobir accused supporters of Hasina’s Awami League of carrying out sporadic attacks to frighten people. He said the government was confident it could manage the situation and keep citizens informed.

Her proposed return has added to tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi.