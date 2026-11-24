TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the strike killed Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal. They described him as a senior Hamas official who had served as deputy head of its internal security apparatus and led its Northern District.

The agencies said Abu Nahal took charge of the apparatus about two months ago, after Israeli forces captured his predecessor. Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strike in a post on X and praised the military and the security agency, also known as Shin Bet. Netanyahu said the predecessor had been captured three months ago. He said the strike was part of his government’s policy.

The agencies accused Abu Nahal of helping plan attacks against Israeli troops and civilians during the war and working to rebuild the capabilities of armed groups in Gaza. They also alleged that he repeatedly violated the ceasefire. They said the strike was intended to remove what they described as a threat.

The agencies said Israeli troops remained deployed in the area under the ceasefire agreement and would continue to act against what they considered immediate threats.

Israeli agencies’ account

The agencies said they took steps to reduce harm to civilians, including aerial surveillance and the use of precision munitions. They described Abu Nahal’s death as a blow to Hamas’s ability to manage its operations. They said the strike followed other Israeli operations targeting senior officials in Hamas’s security bodies, including its General Security Service and police.