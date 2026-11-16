UP dustbin scam: 12 named in ₹27.36 lakh case

MAHARAJGANJ: A case has been registered against 12 people over alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of dustbins worth Rs 27.36 lakh by the Ghughli Nagar Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district. Those named include current and former Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, government officials and contractors.

The case concerns the purchase of 200 dustbins in 2018. An investigation found alleged violations in the tender process and questioned the prices paid by the civic body. According to the findings, each dustbin was purchased for approximately Rs 14,000, while its estimated market price was around Rs 3,400.

The investigation also raised concerns about the bidding procedure. According to the FIR, the tender was issued in 2018, but the process allegedly failed to follow prescribed government rules and regulations. Only four days were reportedly provided for interested parties to submit their bids, raising questions about transparency and fair competition.

Investigators suspect that the purchase involved inflated prices, causing financial losses to the public exchequer.

The FIR names 12 individuals, including people associated with the civic body’s administration and those involved in supplying the dustbins. The allegations cover possible irregularities in purchasing decisions, tender procedures and the use of public funds.