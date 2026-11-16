Kanpur gets first Delhi-originating train after 16 years

KANPUR: Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has received its first originating train service to Delhi in 16 years, marking a new development in railway connectivity between the industrial city and the national capital. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the new daily express train on Monday. The service will operate under train numbers 14153 and 14154 and will be managed by North Central Railway (NCR).

Third train from Kanpur

According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, this is the third train to originate from Kanpur for Delhi. The Shram Shakti Express was introduced in 2002 by the then Railway Minister Nitish Kumar and Kanpur MP Prakash Jaiswal. Later, the Shatabdi Express service between Kanpur and New Delhi began in February 2010.

The new train will operate between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi, covering a distance of approximately 428 kilometres in around eight hours. It will stop at eight stations during its journey. These include Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

More than 20 trains

Currently, more than 20 regular trains connect Kanpur with Delhi. These include Rajdhani Express, Poorva Express, Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Express, Jammu Mail and several other long-distance services. However, most of these trains originate from other stations and pass through Kanpur.

The new service will provide passengers with another direct travel option and improve convenience for people travelling between the two cities. It is also expected to support business travel, tourism and regular commuting.

After a long gap

The introduction of the train comes after a long gap in originating services from Kanpur to Delhi. The new connection is expected to strengthen railway access to the national capital and offer passengers greater flexibility in planning their journeys.