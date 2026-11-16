Historic Bengaluru law college building demolished

BENGALURU: A profound wave of shock and indignation has swept through Karnataka’s legal and academic fraternities following the sudden demolition of a nearly century-old architectural landmark. The historic structure belonging to the Government Law College, situated near the prominent Mysore Bank Circle, was razed recently, erasing an invaluable piece of the city’s architectural and educational heritage.

The demolished edifice served as the foundational learning ground for several legendary figures who later shaped the nation’s political and judicial landscape. Esteemed alumni who once walked its historic corridors include former Chief Justice of India M.N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Ministers S.M. Krishna and M. Veerappa Moily, senior state minister Ramalinga Reddy, and Delhi High Court Judge Prathiba M. Singh. In its later years, the building also housed the Southern Regional Centre of the Indian Council of Historical Research.

Expressing vehement outrage, the Five-Year Law Course Lawyers’ Association condemned the demolition as an inexcusable act of cultural vandalism. Association President S. Umesh argued that razing a landmark structure that nurtured generations of prominent jurists, legislators, and public servants is a grave insult to the citizens of Bengaluru. Consequently, legal advocates have placed urgent demands before the State Government, insisting that the heritage building be meticulously reconstructed at its original site using its exact historical architectural design.

Furthermore, the association has called for an immediate, high-level judicial inquiry to investigate the administrative approvals behind the razing. Demanding strict accountability, leaders urged authorities to penalize all officials involved, including members of the university administration, who permitted the demolition. As public pressure mounts, preservationists and legal professionals alike are closely monitoring the government’s response to safeguard remaining historic monuments across the city.