BNCC fines GKVK Krishi Mela stalls

BENGALURU: Municipal authorities under the Bengaluru North City Corporation have cracked down heavily on environmental violations, levying fines against commercial exhibitors for ignoring strict bans on single-use plastics and public cleanliness protocols.

Acting on direct instructions issued by Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, specialized teams comprising junior health inspectors and municipal marshals conducted sweeping inspections across vendor stalls operating at the ongoing Krishi Mela 2026, hosted at the University of Agricultural Sciences campus in GKVK.

During the targeted compliance sweeps, enforcement personnel discovered multiple stall operators utilizing prohibited single-use plastic items and improperly disposing of commercial debris. Officials immediately issued official warnings, educated vendors on sustainable alternatives, and collected a total of ₹4,000 in monetary penalties from repeat offenders. Furthermore, local inspectors instructed all participating vendors to maintain immaculate waste-disposal practices throughout the remainder of the agricultural exhibition.

Simultaneously, municipal leadership formally served an administrative notice to the primary event organizers, mandating that the massive public gathering must strictly operate as a certified “Zero Waste Event.” To achieve this environmental standard, organizers were directed to immediately coordinate with regional environmental specialists, such as the Yelahanka Eco Group, to establish robust, comprehensive waste collection networks across the entire exhibition grounds.

The official directives stipulate that organizers must enforce a total prohibition on all banned plastic materials, mandate strict source segregation of refuse across all operating zones, and implement advanced scientific waste processing methodologies. To facilitate proper sorting, exhibitors and visitors are required to utilize specialized color-coded receptacles: green bins for organic wet waste, blue bins for dry recyclable materials, red bins for sanitary waste, and black bins for residual refuse.

City administrators emphasized that preserving public sanitation and ecological health during large-scale public expositions remains a collective obligation shared equally by event coordinators, commercial vendors, and attending visitors. The Corporation confirmed that municipal enforcement squads will maintain a continuous presence on-site, conducting unannounced inspections and issuing immediate penalties to anyone found flouting environmental regulations.