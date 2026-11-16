Protecting north Bengaluru’s vital ecological network

BENGALURU: Environmental concerns are intensifying across the garden city following a comprehensive independent study regarding a major infrastructure initiative. Researchers at Azim Premji University have released a detailed report warning that the proposed 2.22-kilometer short tunnel project in Hebbal will directly impact 1,128 mature trees spanning 92 distinct species. The findings highlight severe ecological risks, including potential microclimate warming and significant disruptions to local wildlife habitats.

The study, conducted following an on-site inspection on October 21 by academics Harini Nagendra, Seema Mundoli, Prachi Gupta, and Vivek G., rigorously verified tree tallies published by the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Among the vegetation facing potential removal are substantial specimens such as mature Banyan, Cluster Fig, and extensive Rain trees. Statistical breakdowns reveal that Paper Mulberry trees form the largest group at 173, followed by Honge, Seeme Hunase, Gulmohar, Yellow Copperpod, and Rain trees, which collectively provide crucial shade canopies that mitigate urban heat island effects.

While the authorities have indicated plans to relocate the majority of the affected trees, researchers remain deeply skeptical. The relocation procedure typically requires severe crown pruning, reducing branches to mere fractions of their original size, which drastically compromises their immediate environmental contributions. Furthermore, experts emphasize that there is no guaranteed survival rate for large, mature trees subjected to such drastic transplantation methods.

Public resistance to the infrastructure plan has grown substantially, with more than 1,500 formal objections already submitted to municipal authorities. Beyond botanical losses, ornithologists and researchers warn of severe threats to local fauna. The green corridor encompassing the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra, the University of Agricultural Sciences, and Hebbal Lake supports nearly two hundred bird species, including sensitive and protected populations like the Greater Spotted Eagle and the Spot-billed Pelican. Conservationists argue that destroying this vital ecological network will inevitably elevate local temperatures, exacerbate air pollution, and diminish urban biodiversity across northern Bengaluru.