Mohan Yadav unveils 82 projects worth ₹357.71 crore

SHAHDOL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced plans to establish a new industrial park, a modern auditorium and a digital library in Shahdol district. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 82 development projects worth Rs 357.71 crore during a state-level programme organised as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah (Tribal Pride Week).

The programme also featured the unveiling of a statue of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Of the 82 development works, 10 projects worth Rs 8.64 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 72 projects estimated at Rs 349.07 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav recalled Birsa Munda’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his fight to protect tribal rights and resources. He said, “Birsa Munda challenged the British Empire at the age of 25 and earned widespread respect for his struggle to protect Jal, Jungle and Zameen (water, forests and land).”

The Chief Minister also announced several infrastructure initiatives for the district. These include a four-lane road connecting Katni and Singrauli and an 18-kilometre main road in the Beohari Assembly constituency, estimated to cost Rs 10 crore.

Yadav said the bhoomi pujan for the proposed industrial park would be conducted soon and that the project would create employment opportunities for local youth. He stated that the state government had recruited 85,000 people so far and planned to fill another two lakh posts in the future.