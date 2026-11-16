Commissioner inspects West Corporation compactor points

BENGALURU: Municipal authorities in western Bengaluru are stepping up efforts to modernize local sanitation services following a high-level administrative inspection. Shilpa Nag, Commissioner of the Bengaluru West City Corporation, recently led an early-morning tour of key waste transfer sites across the Rajarajeshwarinagar and Kengeri divisions, ordering immediate operational changes to combat public littering and inefficient collection methods.

During her visit to Vinayaka Layout Ward‑25, the Commissioner inspected primary and secondary transport operations where door-to-door auto-tippers transfer garbage into large compactor units near the Mallathahalli Lake entrance. Noting significant traffic congestion and public inconvenience caused by the current setup, she directed divisional solid waste managers to locate a more suitable site nearby to streamline loading procedures. She also reviewed the condition of Mallathahalli Lake and questioned field marshals regarding current fine collections for improper waste disposal.

Moving to Herohalli Ward‑72 in the Kengeri division, the Commissioner examined roadside transfer operations along Magadi Road. She emphasized that complete compliance with source segregation remains mandatory, instructing officials to eliminate persistent garbage black spots, minimize mixed waste loads, and strictly penalize residents who fail to separate recyclables before handing them over to collection crews.

To address these logistical challenges permanently, the Commissioner has officially instructed engineering and sanitation wings to draft comprehensive micro-plans for every ward across all ten municipal divisions. These localized strategies aim to standardize waste handling, enforce environmental penalties, and ensure systematic disposal practices throughout the expanding urban jurisdiction. Senior municipal officers, including the Deputy General Manager of Solid Waste Management S.V. Malagavi and divisional assistant managers, accompanied the inspection team.