Authorities clear accumulated garbage at KR Market

BENGALURU: Municipal and transit authorities have executed a major sanitation drive at the bustling KR Market bus stand, successfully clearing long-accumulated garbage heaps that had drawn widespread public ire and intense media scrutiny over declining urban hygiene standards.

The comprehensive cleanup operation was initiated following a prominent investigative report, which exposed the deplorable sanitation conditions and severe maintenance neglect plaguing the major transit hub. In response to the public concerns raised by daily commuters and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) personnel, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) swiftly deployed specialized sanitation crews and supervisory staff to the site.

Sanitation workers targeted stubborn refuse accumulation along the perimeter fencing of the bus terminal. A local BSWML supervisor explained that while routine sweeping is generally conducted, unauthorized dumping by local street vendors frequently creates localized garbage spots along the outer boundaries. Authorities have assured the public that increased surveillance and regular monitoring will be enforced to prevent recurring littering and maintain permanent sanitary conditions.

Beyond immediate waste clearance, municipal engineers have addressed long-standing infrastructural grievances affecting pedestrian connectivity around the market complex. The Executive Engineer for Chamarajpet representing the city corporation confirmed that corrective measures are underway to repair and restore the malfunctioning pedestrian subway escalator leading toward KR Market, Victoria Hospital, and surrounding commercial junctions. The escalator system, valued at approximately ₹30 lakh, had remained completely defunct for over four years, causing significant physical hardship for elderly passengers, patients, and daily commuters navigating the busy subterranean passages.

Commuters and transport union representatives have warmly welcomed the swift administrative intervention, expressing cautious optimism that sustained oversight will prevent the transit hub from relapsing into disrepair. Local civic bodies continue to urge vendors and citizens to utilize designated waste disposal systems, emphasizing that maintaining civic hygiene requires active cooperation between municipal departments and the general public.