Fadnavis elected Bharat Scouts and Guides national president

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been elected unopposed as National President of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at its annual meeting.

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the National President of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG). Retired IAS officer K K Khandelwal has been elected as the organisation’s Chief National Commissioner. The elections took place during the 76th Annual General Meeting of the National Council held at its headquarters in New Delhi on November 15.

The election process was conducted through an authorised Electoral College. All candidates for the posts of President, Vice-Presidents and Chief National Commissioner were elected without opposition. Senior office-bearers, National Council members and delegates from different states attended the meeting.

The newly elected Chief National Commissioner, Khandelwal, said the organisation played an important role in developing young people’s character and personality. He highlighted the values of discipline, responsibility, leadership and service taught through scouting and guiding activities. He said the new leadership would focus on strengthening the organisation nationwide, reaching more children and encouraging greater youth participation.

Pradeep Kaushik, State Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Haryana, described the elections as an important development. He said the leadership of Fadnavis and Khandelwal would bring fresh direction to the organisation.