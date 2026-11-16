Dr Rajkumar Road shut to heavy vehicles for three months

BENGALURU: Commuters traversing the western corridors of the city face significant travel delays as major infrastructure work gets underway. Municipal authorities have officially ordered the complete closure of Dr. Rajkumar Road to heavy transport for a duration of three months. The sweeping traffic restrictions aim to facilitate intensive white-topping, a specialized concrete-paving process designed to enhance roadway durability along one of the busiest stretches connecting the city center to regional highways.

The temporary ban applies strictly to all heavy commercial and public transit vehicles, including state transport corporation buses, municipal commuter buses, heavy lorries, and freight trucks. The affected sector spans specifically from the Star Bazaar Circle up to the well-known Navarang Theatre, effectively cutting off a vital arterial pathway heading outward from the Majestic transport hub toward Tumakuru Road. To enforce these rules, municipal teams have erected heavy barricades and official Greater Bengaluru Authority advisory signage across the entry points.

Despite the heavy vehicle prohibition, lighter modes of transportation continue to enjoy limited access. Authorities confirm that auto-rickshaws, private two-wheelers, and standard passenger cars remain permitted to navigate the corridor, though motorists experience mounting congestion during peak hours. Because Dr. Rajkumar Road typically functions as a primary connecting route linking travelers to twenty-three distinct districts across Karnataka, its partial closure requires immediate route adjustments for cross-country transporters and daily commuters alike.

Traffic police have outlined mandatory diversion plans to ease the bottleneck. Vehicles traveling outward toward Tumakuru Road must now detour via the Rajajinagar Ramamandira Road, guiding traffic smoothly across toward West of Chord Road. Local traffic divisions have deployed additional personnel along these alternative corridors to manage the influx of diverted vehicles and minimize public inconvenience while construction progresses over the coming quarter.