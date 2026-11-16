Citizens demand urgent action on Delhi’s air pollution

NEW DELHI: A citizens’ delegation on Monday visited the office of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Jor Bagh, New Delhi, seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the city’s worsening air pollution. The group demanded an opportunity to meet authorised officials and discuss measures to protect public health and ensure citizens’ right to breathe clean air.

The delegation included All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, along with environment and student activists Bhavreen Kandhari, Urvashi Prasad and Ashish Jacob. They had written to the environment minister on November 12, requesting an appointment to discuss the growing pollution crisis.

The delegation raised concerns over the lack of urgent action to address the city’s polluted air. It also questioned the government’s response to the situation and called for immediate steps to protect residents from harmful air quality.

The group pointed out that Bhupender Yadav was leading India’s delegation at the COP31 climate conference. It questioned who was taking responsibility for tackling air pollution within the country while the minister was representing India at the international climate meeting.