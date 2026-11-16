Odisha begins early evacuation as cyclone threatens coast

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has directed district administrations in the southern region to begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal continues to intensify. The move aims to protect residents and reduce the risk of casualties as the weather system develops into a powerful cyclone.

Officials said the weather system is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast around the night of November 19. Authorities are taking precautionary steps to ensure that people living in low-lying and coastal areas can move to safer locations before the storm approaches.

District administrations have been instructed to identify vulnerable areas and begin preparations for evacuation. The early response is intended to prevent last-minute difficulties and ensure that residents receive timely assistance during the approaching weather emergency.

The cyclone threat has raised concerns in Odisha, particularly in southern districts that could face heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible flooding.