Cultural programmes mark National Library Week at People’s Park library

MYSURU: As part of National Library Week 2026, a cultural programme was organised at the People’s Park Library in Mysuru on Sunday.

The programme began with a prayer rendered by Sunita of the District Central Library, Mysuru. Dr. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, formally inaugurated the event by watering a sapling.

A sitar recital at the library’s National Library Week programme

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sudarshan said it was a special occasion to have cultural programmes organised throughout the day at the library. He extended his best wishes and congratulations to the participating music and dance artists.

Expressing concern over the gradual decline in the habit of reading printed books in the modern era, he said that although books were now easily accessible through computers and electronic media, the intimate experience of holding a physical book and reading it was slowly diminishing. A book represents an entire chain of livelihoods involving authors, publishers, printers and booksellers. Therefore, equal importance must be given to reading printed books alongside electronic books, he said.

The pleasure and personal connection derived from holding and reading a printed book are unique. Every reader has a responsibility to preserve and promote the reading culture. The primary objective of National Library Week is to attract more people, particularly the younger generation, towards libraries, he added.

He further observed that a book was not merely a source of knowledge but also a valuable companion that establishes an emotional bond with its reader. National Library Week is being celebrated to bring readers back to printed books at a time when modern technology is increasingly drawing them away from traditional reading habits.

On the occasion, new members who enrolled as part of the membership drive were felicitated with mementoes.

The cultural programme featured a variety of performances. Vidushi Dimple, Director of Sri Krishna School, Mysuru, and her team presented a Bharatanatyam recital titled ‘Nartana Anubhava’. Manjula, representing the Department of Kannada and Culture, rendered devotional and folk songs.

Students of Mysuru-based sitar maestro Ustad Dr. Mohsin Khan presented a sitar recital under the banner ‘Sitar Sinchana’. Ranjini G. and her Nrityakalamani Classical Dance Group presented Bharatanatyam performances.

Staff members of the Library Department and their family members also showcased Bharatanatyam and other dance performances, while members of the reading public entertained the audience with folk songs and light music.

Deputy Director of the City Central Library B. Manjunath, Deputy Director of the District Central Library Suma Kodihalli, Balya Foundation founder Anil and Uma Anil, library staff, readers and students were present.

Kusuma M., a staff member of the City Central Library, compered the programme, while H.V. Ramesh proposed the vote of thanks.