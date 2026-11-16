Team Mysuru gives discarded god idols and pictures a respectful farewell

MYSURU: In a thoughtful initiative to prevent old photographs and idols of Hindu deities from being abandoned at roadside platforms, public spaces and other places, Team Mysuru organised a special collection and dignified disposal programme at Akkamahadevi Park in JP Nagar on Sunday.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from the public, with residents from different localities enthusiastically bringing old and damaged pictures of deities for proper disposal.

The collection drive was held between 7.30 am and 10 am, during which more than 1,000 damaged religious pictures were collected. The organisers carefully segregated reusable materials from the collected items and distributed them to those who could make use of them. In an environmentally conscious approach, the frames and other non-biodegradable materials were separated from the pictures. A pit was then dug, and prayers were offered for the pictures that could decompose naturally before they were respectfully buried in the earth. A sapling was planted over the spot, symbolising a meaningful blend of religious reverence and environmental protection.

The novel initiative was widely appreciated by residents, who praised Team Mysuru for addressing the growing problem of discarded religious photographs and idols being dumped carelessly in public places.

The programme was attended by Team Mysuru members Gokul Govardhan, Kiran Jayaram Gowda, Anil Jain, Trimurthy, Naveen, Yathish, Vasanth, Anand, Harish Shetty, Balakrishna, Manju Pharma, Basavaraj Ballari, Harish Gokulam, Harish Pharma, Tilak, Girish, Ravi, Sahanaa and Bharathi.

Children Advith and Ashwith, local residents Devarajegowda, Gejjagahalli Mahesh, Akshay and office-bearers of the Sharana Balaga also participated in the programme.