Agri Dept warns public against unauthorised pest control operators

MYSURU: The Agriculture Department has warned the public against unauthorised pest control operators who are luring residents through social media advertisements promising “100% Eco-Friendly” services and “Certified Technicians” to control pests in residential and commercial establishments.

Such unauthorised services are reportedly being offered in Mysuru city, towns and residential localities, targeting houses, apartments, paying guest (PG) accommodations, hotels, offices and commercial establishments.

The department has received complaints that some operators are carrying out pest control activities without following prescribed safety precautions, using pesticides prohibited by the government and employing untrained and unqualified personnel. These reckless practices pose a serious threat to public health, with people reportedly suffering from breathing difficulties and other severe health complications following such treatments.

Urging citizens to exercise caution, the Agriculture Department advised the public not to be misled by attractive online advertisements or claims of eco-friendly and certified services without verifying the credentials and authorisation of the service providers.

The department has also made it clear that anyone intending to offer pest control services commercially must first submit details of their educational qualifications, training certificates and other necessary documents to the competent authority and the Agriculture Department.

They must obtain the mandatory licence in accordance with the prescribed rules before commencing operations.

The Agriculture Director has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately inform the nearest Agriculture Department office about individuals or agencies providing pest control services without proper authorisation.