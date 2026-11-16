Majestic School celebrates Children’s Day with great enthusiasm

MYSURU: Majestic Primary and High School celebrated Children’s Day with great enthusiasm, joy and excitement, creating a memorable occasion for the students.

The programme was graced by Dr. Shaheen Khan as the Chief Guest. The function was presided over by Mr. Arif A. Mekri, President of the institution. Prof. Nabi Jan, Secretary, Amanulla Khan, Joint Secretary, and Farzana Begum, Headmistress, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shaheen Khan highlighted the importance of Children’s Day and emphasised that children are the future of the nation. She encouraged students to pursue their dreams, develop good values, maintain discipline and work hard to achieve success in life.

Amanulla Khan said that childhood is the most precious stage of life and every child should be given opportunities to learn, grow and discover their talents. Education should not be limited to academic achievements alone but should also focus on developing discipline, moral values, confidence, compassion and respect for others. Students must respect their parents and teachers, make good use of their time and work sincerely towards their goals. Today’s children are tomorrow’s responsible citizens and future leaders of our nation.

Arif A. Mekri appreciated the efforts of the teaching staff in nurturing young minds and providing quality education. The Secretary, Prof. Nabi Jan, also conveyed his best wishes to the students and encouraged them to make the best use of their school days.

The celebration featured various colourful cultural activities and entertaining performances by students, reflecting their talents, creativity and enthusiasm. The programme provided a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their abilities and enjoy the true spirit of childhood.

The Headmistress, Mrs. Farzana Begum, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff were present.