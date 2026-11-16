Birsa Munda symbolises self-respect of India’s tribal communities: Dr. Yathindra

MYSURU: Birsa Munda was not merely a freedom fighter but also a symbol of the self-respect and dignity of India’s tribal communities, said Urban Development and Mysuru District In Charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, organised at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on Saturday, jointly by the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute, the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare.

The Minister said that Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in present-day Jharkhand, raised the banner of revolt against British colonial rule at a very young age. He mobilised people against British exploitation, the deprivation of traditional tribal land rights, social injustice and cultural oppression. His call to protect our land, culture, heritage and self-respect remains relevant even today. Though he sacrificed his life for the country at a young age, the spirit of his struggle and his ideals continue to inspire millions.

He stressed the need to establish a separate Tribal Development Corporation to ensure that government benefits reach the most disadvantaged members of tribal communities rather than remaining confined to influential sections. Members of tribal communities must provide quality higher education to their children. As Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had emphasised, education must be given top priority for the progress of any community.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda said the ideals of Birsa Munda, popularly known as ‘Dharti Aaba’, remained relevant even today. Despite living for just 25 years, Birsa Munda made an unwavering contribution to India’s freedom struggle and the fight for tribal rights. History would never forget his efforts to unite tribal communities against British oppression and protect their land and culture. Tribal communities continue to live by the principles that forests are their home and nature is their lifeline. However, the responsibility of society and the administration is to ensure that these communities are not confined to the lap of nature but are brought into the mainstream of society.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu said the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the young freedom fighter who fought against British rule and defended the rights of forest-dwelling and tribal communities, should be officially celebrated by the State Government across Karnataka, on the lines of the birth anniversaries of other eminent personalities. The government should identify a suitable place and provide the necessary support for installing a statue of Birsa Munda in the coming days.

Vijay Kumar, Director of the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute Dr. Ashok D.R., Project Coordinator of the Integrated Tribal Development Project Bharathi C.R., and Deputy Director of the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute Girijamba H.S. were among those present.