Unpredictable as life: Dulquer decodes filmmaking

Versatile actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan has strongly defended his production banner, Wayfarer Films, following online criticism regarding the box office underperformance of his latest Malayalam release, I'm Game. The action thriller, which marked his much-anticipated return to Mollywood after a three-year hiatus, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences following its theatrical rollout. The discussion gained momentum when a disappointed fan took to social media platform X to share a detailed thread blaming the production house for mismanaging the project's release and handling. Rather than ignoring the critique, Dulquer personally responded to the user, acknowledging that many points raised in the analysis were largely accurate. However, the actor emphasized that the ultimate outcome of a cinematic project cannot be simplified or pinned entirely on a single entity. Defending the massive collaborative effort behind feature filmmaking, Dulquer noted that a project involves hundreds of crew members and is often swayed by unpredictable external factors beyond a team's control. He stressed that no studio or artist deliberately sets out to make mistakes or craft a bad film, comparing the volatile nature of the industry to the general unpredictability of life. Reaffirming his loyalty to his colleagues, the actor firmly declared that he would never distance himself from his team, adding that critics could squarely place the blame on him if they needed a target. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game features an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and Vinay Forrt. Despite the initial box office hurdles and mixed public reception, Dulquer’s gracious and grounded response has won widespread praise from fans across social media for taking accountability head-on.