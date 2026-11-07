‘Sandiyar’ First Look Unveiled on Kamal Haasan’s Birthday

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced his upcoming film Sandiyar on the occasion of his birthday, revealing its title and first-look poster. The announcement has created excitement among fans, who are eager to see the actor in a rugged new role. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media. The first-look poster presents a gritty and intense appearance, giving fans a glimpse of the film's tone. However, the makers have not revealed details about the storyline or the other members of the cast. The announcement quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans celebrating the actor's return to the big screen in a rugged avatar. Several fans shared their excitement in the comments section. God is back, one fan wrote, while another commented, After 22 years, expressing excitement about seeing the actor in this new role. The birthday announcement has added to the excitement surrounding the project. With an experienced director, a popular music composer and Kamal Haasan leading the production, expectations among fans are growing. The makers are yet to announce the film's release date, complete cast and other production details. More information about the project is expected to be revealed in the coming days.