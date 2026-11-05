Keerthy Suresh opens up about interfaith marriage challenges

Actor Keerthy Suresh has opened up about the challenges she faced while convincing her family to accept her relationship with businessman Antony Thattil. The actor revealed that her mother, veteran actress Menaka, discovered their relationship by reading her diary during her college days. In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Keerthy recalled that she began dating Antony in January 2010, shortly after completing Class 12. She said her mother found details of their relationship in her diary and confronted her about it. The incident also made her stop writing diaries, despite having enjoyed the habit. Speaking about their interfaith relationship, Keerthy said Antony's Christian background led to difficulties at home. She added that convincing her family took considerable time. The couple first met in December 2009 and dated for 15 years before getting married on December 12, 2024, in Goa. Keerthy and Antony exchanged vows in traditional Tamil Hindu and Malayali Christian ceremonies in the presence of family members and close friends. On the professional front, Keerthy was recently seen in Akka, a Netflix crime drama directed by Dharmaraj Shetty. The series, which premiered on October 30, 2026, also stars Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi in important roles.