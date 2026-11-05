Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 set for Prime Video release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s action film Jailer 2 is set to make its digital debut on Prime Video on November 12. The announcement comes as the film continues its theatrical run following an impressive box-office performance. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada across India and more than 240 countries and territories. The film has reportedly collected over ₹820 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, its gross collection in India stood at ₹545.30 crore, while its net collection reached ₹466.22 crore by the 22nd day. Speaking about the film's digital release, director Nelson said the audience's response to the first Jailer inspired the team to take the sequel's story, action and emotional elements to a bigger level. He expressed happiness over bringing the film to Prime Video and making both instalments available to audiences worldwide. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi. The supporting cast includes S. J. Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The story follows retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful family life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling racket. He goes undercover as a driver to expose the gang, stop its activities and protect his family.