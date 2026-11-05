Shraddha Kapoor responds to criticism over Marathi accent

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has responded to criticism over her Marathi dialogue delivery and accent in the trailer of her upcoming film Eetha. The actor said she rarely checks her phone and prefers to concentrate on her work rather than pay attention to negative comments. During a recent question-and-answer session on social media, a fan asked Shraddha how she deals with criticism. She replied that she does not really handle criticism and hardly finds time to check even her WhatsApp messages. The actor added that her habit of staying away from her phone has sometimes annoyed directors, producers and friends. She said she was more interested in getting opportunities to work than dealing with online criticism. In Eetha, Shraddha portrays Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Maharashtra folk performer known for her contribution to Lavani and Tamasha. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biographical drama is inspired by Vithabai's life and journey in traditional folk theatre. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in important roles. Music has been composed by Ajay-Atul. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Vithabai Narayangaonkar began performing at a young age and became one of Maharashtra's most respected folk artistes. Popularly known as the 'Tamasha Samradini', she received national recognition for her contribution to the traditional art form. Her legacy continues through the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award instituted by the Maharashtra government.