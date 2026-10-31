Appu Garage Masala Puri

One could describe “Appu Garage” as a Masala Puri. A dish that becomes all the more delicious and delightful when a variety of ingredients are added. Similarly, “Appu Garage” blends love, the bond between a mother and son, action, emotions and friendship. These elements are woven seamlessly into the narrative, naturally bringing joy to the audience. Vishnu and Appu share a bond reminiscent of Krishna and Kuchela. They work at 'Appu Garage,' which is owned by a retired Major, Dhanaraj. Since the garage is located in the heart of the town, a relative schemes to seize the property. Meanwhile, Vishnu and Appu go to great lengths to win over theie lovers. Amidst all this, the emotional bond between a mother and her son adds a touching layer to the story. How do they fight to save the garage? Do they succeed in their love? To find the answers, you must head to the talkies. The director has crafted the scenes in a neat and unique manner. Lighthearted humor sprinkled throughout offers a refreshing break for the audience. Furthermore, drawing upon thirty years of experience in the film industry, the director clearly understands the pulse of the viewers. The film offers something for everyone—including an 'item song' featuring Alisha, designed specifically to appeal to the younger male audience. Young talent Vishnuteja draws attention in the lead role. Apart, he performs well in dance sequences, action scenes, and emotional moments, showing promise as a future leading man. The female leads—Sumisaha, Radhika Ram, and Raksha Gowda—still need further refinement in their acting. Jeevan, in a supporting role, puts up a decent performance. A notable feature of the film is the presence of numerous veteran character actors throughout the narrative; the cast includes Mimicry Gopi, Ramesh Bhat, Avinash, Tabala Nani, Dingri Nagaraj, Rekha Das, M.S. Umesh, Shobhraj, Muni, Harish Rai, and stunt coordinator Kaurava Venkatesh (who portrays a Muslim character). Charles Tony, as the antagonist, and Renuka, as the mother, have also done justice to their respective roles. Two songs, featuring lyrics by Praveen D'Souza and Dr. Maruti, and music by S.K. Sai Shyam, are quite listenable. The action sequences, choreographed by Kaurava Venkatesh and Bande Chandru, have been executed well. Overall, the film is sure to resonate with audiences who enjoy Mass cinema.