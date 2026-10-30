4 years on, Kalaburagi RTO building remains incomplete

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi A ₹9-crore project to construct a modern office complex for the Joint Commissioner of Transport and Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Kalaburagi remains incomplete nearly four years after its foundation stone was laid. The delay has left transport officials and motorists struggling with inadequate facilities at temporary premises. The project was launched on July 19, 2022, by then Transport Minister B. Sriramulu during the BJP government. The old RTO building had been declared dilapidated and demolished to make way for the new complex. The construction responsibility was entrusted to the Engineering Division of the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). The building was expected to be completed within 18 months and become operational by April 2024. However, the deadline passed more than two years ago, and the facility is still not ready. The delay has reportedly been attributed to the non-release of funds on time. Meanwhile, the offices of the Joint Commissioner of Transport and Regional Transport Officer have been shifted to an old Public Works Department building behind Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantapa, near Public Garden. The temporary premises are too small to accommodate the large number of people visiting the offices daily. Services related to vehicle inspections, fitness certificates, registration and renewal, driving licences, fine payments and other transport-related work have been affected by the lack of adequate space. Transport department officials have reportedly urged the KKRTC Engineering Division to speed up the remaining work. The issue was also discussed at a recent meeting chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner. A transport department employee said officials had expected the building to be handed over within the stipulated period. Instead, they continue to work in cramped conditions, while visitors struggle to find even a place to sit. Demand for early completion: Lakshmikant Malipatil, president of the Kalyana Karnataka Auto Drivers' Association, questioned the authorities over the prolonged delay. He demanded immediate completion of the project and the establishment of a help desk to assist visitors. With the project still unfinished, motorists and officials are demanding a clear deadline for its completion and opening.