Nepal and India plan modern border surveillance measures

Nepal Nepal and India have agreed to use modern technology, including CCTV cameras and other equipment, to improve security along sensitive areas of their shared border. The decision was taken during the 14th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group (JWG) on Border Management, held in Dehradun, India. The meeting focused on border security, cross-border crime, trade and other issues of mutual concern. Both countries also agreed to improve coordination and share information quickly to prevent illegal activities. The two sides discussed ways to tackle drug trafficking, illegal medicine trade, wildlife smuggling, human trafficking, arms smuggling and the circulation of fake currency. Nepal also raised concerns about cybercrime and digital fraud across the border. Other issues included religious extremism, disaster management, border infrastructure and the removal of illegal structures from no-man's-land. Both countries also discussed improving security arrangements and providing support to Nepal's security agencies. During the meeting, Nepal renewed its request for India to accept its national identity card as a valid travel document for cross-border journeys. Indian officials responded positively to the proposal but asked for more time to consider it. The meeting was led by Nepal's Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ananda Kafle, while India's delegation was headed by Paushumi Basu, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Both countries also reviewed earlier decisions taken by local security officials and discussed better cooperation between their border forces. The latest agreement reflects efforts by Nepal and India to strengthen border security, prevent illegal activities and improve cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.