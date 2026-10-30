INS Trishul strengthens India Italy maritime cooperation

Italy Indian Navy warship INS Trishul has completed its port visit to Civitavecchia, Italy, strengthening maritime cooperation and professional ties between the Indian and Italian navies. The visit ended on October 28 as part of the ship’s ongoing deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. During its stay, INS Trishul took part in professional meetings, cultural activities and exchanges with Italian naval officials. The ship also welcomed visitors, including members of the Indian community and local residents, giving them an opportunity to learn about the Indian Navy’s traditions and activities. As part of the visit, the commanding officer of INS Trishul met Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Fleet Commander of the Italian Navy. The ship’s crew also visited the Italian Navy’s aircraft carrier, ITS Cavour, which was present at Civitavecchia. These interactions helped both navies share professional knowledge and experiences. Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao and Vice Admiral De Carolis also visited INS Trishul and interacted with its crew. They attended a cultural event hosted aboard the ship, which brought together the Mayor of Civitavecchia, senior officials of the Italian Navy and Coast Guard, defence representatives from 13 countries, civil dignitaries and members of the Indian community. The event provided an opportunity for naval officers, diplomats and community members to interact and build stronger relationships. The visit reflects the growing partnership between India and Italy, particularly in maritime security and naval cooperation. Regular exchanges between the two navies help improve mutual understanding and support cooperation at sea. INS Trishul has now departed Civitavecchia for the next phase of its Mediterranean deployment. The Indian Navy’s continued engagement with international partners highlights India’s efforts to strengthen maritime relations and promote cooperation across important sea routes.