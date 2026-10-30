Modi to launch three dairy projects worth ₹407 Cr

GANDHINAGAR Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three Banas Dairy projects worth a combined ₹407.56 crore during his two-day Gujarat visit on October 30 and 31. The inauguration ceremony will take place from Bhildi in Banaskantha district on October 30, according to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office. The projects include the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) in Bhildi, built at a cost of ₹324.77 crore; a French fries processing plant at Sanadar, costing ₹51.65 crore; and an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) in Palanpur, developed for ₹31.14 crore. The latter two facilities will be inaugurated virtually. Spread across 127 acres, the BBBRC aims to improve animal breeding through scientific research and genetic development. It has received ₹38.83 crore under the Centre’s Rashtriya Gokul Mission, including ₹2 crore for donor animals. The centre also receives technical support from the National Dairy Development Board and financial support through NABARD. The Palanpur ASRS facility uses automated technology to store and dispatch ultra-high-temperature milk products. Its nine-level steel-rack system can accommodate 11,000 pallets. Meanwhile, the French fry’s plant at Sanadar is expanding production capacity from two tonnes to five tonnes per hour, supported by an integrated chain covering potato cultivation, storage and processing. Modi will also virtually lay the foundation stones for two new Banas Dairy Bio-CNG plants at Tharad and Radhanpur. The Tharad facility will process 75 metric tonnes of cattle dung, while the Radhanpur plant will handle 100 metric tonnes. Both are intended to produce clean fuel and organic fertiliser while providing additional income to livestock farmers. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary are among those expected to attend. The projects aim to strengthen dairy infrastructure, support farmers and promote technology-driven development in the state.