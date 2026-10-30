Parliamentary panel to finalise key topics for 2026-27

NEW DELHI The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is scheduled to meet at 4.30 pm on Thursday at Parliament House to select subjects for examination during the 2026-27 term. According to the agenda, members will consider Memorandum No. 1, which concerns the selection of topics for the committee’s review. The exercise will determine the areas the parliamentary panel will examine as part of its work during the current term. The committee previously met on August 4 to hear evidence from representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs on “India-Sri Lanka Relations and the way ahead”. The discussion focused on bilateral ties and the future direction of relations between the two neighbouring countries. In July, the panel visited Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of its study engagements from June 22 to 25. Members held discussions with officials at the Regional Passport Office in Jammu and interacted with Ministry of External Affairs representatives deputed from New Delhi. The visit aimed to provide firsthand insights into strategic and security-related issues in the border regions, particularly concerning India’s relations with China and Pakistan. During the visit, Tharoor praised the work of Border Security Force personnel in protecting the country and encouraged citizens to visit border areas to understand their responsibilities. “What the BSF soldiers do for our country, keeping us safe, is truly commendable,” he said. Tharoor also emphasised the need to strengthen tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed the hope that normalcy and smooth functioning would continue across the region. The committee’s selection of subjects for 2026-27 will guide its upcoming reviews of India’s external relations and related policy matters.