Maha plans AI platform for safer rides

Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the state Transport Department to develop a state-of-the-art digital platform to monitor app-based passenger transport services in real time, with a focus on passenger safety, transparency and fair opportunities for drivers. The proposed platform will maintain comprehensive digital records of vehicles operated by aggregator companies, including registration details, designated parking locations, driver profiles, driving licences, police verification and other mandatory documents. It will also record which driver operates each vehicle during different shifts, enabling authorities to access relevant information quickly in the event of an incident. Fadnavis issued the directions during a meeting to review the Maharashtra Aggregator Rules-2026. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and other officials attended the meeting. The Chief Minister instructed officials to integrate artificial intelligence-based analytics to monitor vehicle operations, driver dispatch, parking management and passenger services. The technology is expected to help authorities identify violations and take timely action against companies that fail to comply with regulations. The review also focused on concerns raised by independent taxi drivers amid the expansion of large fleet management companies. Fadnavis called for an examination of ride-allocation systems used by digital platforms to determine whether independent drivers and larger operators receive equal opportunities. He directed officials to use technology to identify potential bias or unfair discrimination in ride-allocation algorithms. The government aims to ensure that passengers receive safe and reliable services while local drivers have equitable access to employment opportunities. The proposed regulatory framework will prioritise transparent ride allocation, effective enforcement and technical oversight. The initiative is intended to balance the interests of passengers, independent taxi operators and aggregator companies while improving traffic discipline as app-based transport demand grows.