Russian drone strike kills 13 at Dnipro railway station

Dnipro

At least 13 people were killed and five others injured after a Russian drone struck a railway platform in Dnipro, central Ukraine, on Thursday. A train was waiting at the station when the attack took place, Ukrainian authorities said. Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha confirmed the deaths and injuries in a statement shared on Telegram. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov described the incident as a tragedy and said the drone had hit a civilian electric train. He also reported that several people had been killed and many others wounded in the attack. According to Ukrainian Railways, a jet-powered Russian drone hit one of the platforms at Dnipro station. Train No. 866, travelling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia, was at the platform when the strike occurred. Railway officials said authorities had announced an elevated threat level before the attack. However, many passengers were still present on the platform when the drone hit. The latest incident adds to concerns over the safety of Ukraine’s railway network during the ongoing war with Russia. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russian drone attacks have damaged hundreds of locomotives and killed several railway workers, according to reports. In September alone, passengers were evacuated from more than 5,800 Ukrainian train services because of the threat of drone strikes, the national railway operator told AFP. The railway system remains essential for travel across the country, with journeys between eastern and western regions sometimes taking up to 24 hours. The attack in Dnipro has once again highlighted the risks faced by civilians using public transport during the conflict.