Netanyahu’s vote theft claims deepen Israel’s political crisis

Israel Netanyahu’s Likud party has demanded investigations into alleged bribery, threats, violence, forged documents and multiple voting. The Central Elections Committee chief, Justice Noam Sohlberg, has asked Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, to investigate suspected foreign interference. Police have also promised to examine complaints related to election integrity. According to preliminary projections, Netanyahu’s bloc is expected to win 53 seats, while opposition parties led by Gadi Eisenkot may secure 48 seats. Arab-led parties are projected to win 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset. No group has reached the 61 seats required for a majority. The final results are expected by November 4. Netanyahu has called the controversy “Ra'amgate” and accused foreign groups of trying to help Arab-led parties, including Ra'am and the Joint List. Some Hebrew-language media reports have mentioned Qatar and Turkiye as possible sources of funding, but officials have not publicly established any country's involvement. Police arrested three suspects in southern Israel on election day over suspected voter bribery. Four more men were later arrested for questioning. However, these arrests do not prove wider election fraud. Arab-led parties have rejected the allegations, accusing Likud of trying to discredit Arab voters and weaken their political influence. Eisenkot has supported a proper investigation but warned against using the issue for political advantage. The Arab-led parties could play a key role in government formation. Their projected seats may help the opposition reach a majority, although disagreements over cooperation remain a challenge. Netanyahu has urged Zionist parties not to join forces with Arab groups, citing national security concerns. The Shin Bet investigation is expected to report its findings within a week of the request. President Isaac Herzog will consult political parties after the final results and invite a suitable candidate to form the government. If talks fail, Israel may face another election.