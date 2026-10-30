Pakistan reverses airspace bans on Taiwanese airlines

Pakistan Pakistan's decision to briefly restrict Taiwanese airlines from using its airspace and then restore their flight permissions has drawn attention to the country's aviation policy and its relations with China and Taiwan. Earlier this week, Pakistan reportedly stopped two Taiwanese airlines, China Airlines and EVA Airways, from flying through its airspace. The move was said to be linked to Beijing's 'One China' policy. However, the restriction was lifted within hours, allowing the airlines to resume their usual routes. According to reports, Pakistan became the first country to impose such restrictions on the two Taiwanese carriers before reversing its decision. The short-lived move also raised questions about the role of diplomatic relations in international air travel. Taiwan expressed concern over the decision and suggested that China may have influenced Pakistan's action. Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said the move could send a dangerous message to the international community. However, he did not provide evidence of China's involvement. Taiwan's Cabinet also criticised Pakistan's decision. Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee said the government deeply regretted the temporary restrictions, arguing that political matters should not affect aviation safety and international rules. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg News that Islamabad had allowed only Chinese airlines to use its airspace, citing the country's 'One China' policy. Flight-tracking information showed that Taiwanese airlines had changed their routes and avoided Pakistani airspace between October 25 and 28. However, Pakistan has now restored permission for China Airlines and EVA Airways. The airlines have reportedly been allowed to use the country's airspace from October 28, 2026, until March 27, 2027. The development highlights how diplomatic decisions can affect international flight routes and the movement of passengers between regions.