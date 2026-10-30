DC directs officials to ensure timely birth, death registration

CH NEWS, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. has directed officials to maintain accurate birth and death records and ensure that all registrations are completed within the stipulated 21-day period. He was chairing a district-level coordination committee meeting on birth and death registration at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Vijayapura. Dr. Anand said that 763 birth and death registration units were functioning across rural and urban areas of the district. He instructed all these units to maintain proper records and register every birth and death occurring within their jurisdiction within 21 days. He directed local bodies, government hospitals and Gram Panchayats to complete the registration process within the prescribed timeframe. He also called for regular meetings and training programmes to improve the knowledge of officers and staff about registration procedures, record maintenance and relevant guidelines. Taluk-level coordination committee meetings should be held regularly to review progress. The DC instructed Health Department and Gram Panchayat staff to fill Birth Form No. 1 and Death Form No. 2 carefully. The forms must contain the informant's name and signature, date of birth, parents' names and address. Special care should be taken to ensure that the deceased person's name is correctly mentioned in death certificates. He directed officials to obtain photocopies of at least one valid identity document, such as Aadhaar, ration card, voter ID, PAN card or driving licence, to verify names. For death registration, only identity documents belonging to the deceased should be considered. Dr. Anand cautioned that incorrect entries could create serious difficulties for citizens in the future. He also ordered the installation of mandatory signboards at all registration and sub-registration units and directed officials to deposit collected fees into the government account regularly. He directed officials to rectify lapses immediately and ensure that citizens do not face unnecessary inconvenience. Vijayapura Sub-Divisional Officer Jufishan Haq and several district-level officials attended the meeting.