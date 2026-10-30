VTU Kalaburagi 5G Lab named Karnataka's best performer

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi The 5G Use Case Lab at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Centre for Post Graduate Studies in Kalaburagi has been recognised as the best-performing 5G laboratory in Karnataka among eight such facilities established in the state. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Karnataka Licensed Service Area (LSA), has also placed the laboratory among the top-performing facilities out of 100 5G laboratories established across the country. According to a letter dated October 23, 2026, issued by Shreenivas S. Galgali, Deputy Director General (Technology), DoT Karnataka LSA, the VTU Kalaburagi laboratory secured an ‘Excellent’ grade with 143 points. The assessment was conducted under the Monthly 5G Lab Gradation Framework up to September 2026. The other institutions in Karnataka hosting 5G laboratories are the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal; IIIT Dharwad; Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumakuru; BMS College of Engineering; M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology; and Manipal Institute of Technology. The laboratories were evaluated on several parameters, including research contributions to international journals and standardisation bodies, development of functional 5G products and applications, and participation of students and faculty members in academic and research activities. The VTU laboratory was among 100 premier institutions selected by the DoT to establish specialised 5G facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated it on Oct 27, 2023. VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar congratulated the team and said the recognition reflected the university's commitment to advanced research, innovation and industry-academia collaboration. He particularly appreciated the efforts of Dr. Shubhangi, Regional Director and Nodal Officer of the 5G Lab, and her project team. VTU aims to use the facility to promote patent development, technology commercialization and indigenous 5G solutions, contributing to India's technological advancement.