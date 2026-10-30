Teachers’ welfare is his top priority: MLC Namoshi

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi MLC Shashil G. Namoshi has said that addressing the grievances of teachers and ensuring the fulfilment of their legitimate demands will be his top priority, describing his recent victory as a collective achievement of teachers across the Kalyana Karnataka region. “The trust reposed in me by teachers is the strength behind my victory. This is not my personal victory but a victory for all teachers of Kalyana Karnataka. Addressing their problems and raising my voice for their legitimate demands will be my first priority,” he said. He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) at the SAC auditorium of PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi. He recalled his efforts to secure government grants for unaided educational institutions, ensure job security for JOC staff, resolve teachers’ promotion issues and address the demands of Hindi language teachers. He said he had also brought the promotion issue to the attention of the Education Minister and worked towards forming a committee to examine it. Expressing gratitude to HKES teachers, Namoshi said their participation in the election, with a reported 97 percent voter turnout, had contributed significantly to his victory. He said he would continue to represent teachers from government, aided and unaided institutions across all districts of Kalyana Karnataka. He became emotional while thanking teachers for supporting him for the fifth time, saying their appreciation for his efforts was a great recognition. HKES Vice-President Raja B. Bhimalli, PDA College professor Dr. Sanjay Makal, Dr. Arundhati Patil and Dr. Mahesh Gamhvar spoke about Namoshi's contributions. HKES governing council members, college heads and staff attended the programme. Society Secretary Udaykumar Chincholi delivered the introductory remarks, while Uma Revur compered the event.